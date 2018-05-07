DEA takes record number of pills on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Americans nationwide dropped off a record number of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications during the DEA’s 15th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, at close to 6,000 sites across the country. DEA collected and destroyed close to one million pounds—nearly 475 tons—of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

• In Iowa, over 12,257 pounds were turned in, up from 11,526 pounds only 6 months ago.

• In southern Illinois, over 7,850 pounds were turned in, up from 7,454 pounds only 6 months ago.

DEA launched its prescription drug take back program when both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration advised the public that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—posed potential safety and health hazards.

Helping people to dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce the addiction and overdose deaths plaguing this country due to opioid medications.

