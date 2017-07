Police say a Drug Enforcement Agency operation was conducted in the Village of East Davenport Thursday morning, July 20.

Eyewitnesses in the area reported a officers using a megaphone around 7 a.m. talking to residents of a home at Kirkwood and Jersey Ridge Road. A SWAT vehicle was also at the scene with the officers.

There is no word at the time of this report if any arrests were made. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.