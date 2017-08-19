DNA lab reduces testing for missing people amid funding woes

Ph.D. candidate Frank Wendt runs a test to detect pieces of DNA that are important for metabolizing drugs at the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification research and development lab on Monday, July 31, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. The university's case lab, which tests DNA for missing people and unidentified dead, has temporarily stopped accepting out-of-state samples after the National Institute of Justice opted not to offer millions of dollars in grants for DNA technology to identify missing people. (Jaime Dunaway, AP)
DALLAS (AP) - A Texas lab that's a world leader in specialized DNA testing has stopped accepting samples from outside the state because of funding issues.

The Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas is dependent upon grants to provide free testing.

This year, the National Institute of Justice did not offer millions of dollars for DNA technology to identify missing people. Money was reallocated to programs that help states track backlogged rape kits instead.

Without the university's services, detectives have had to pay for expensive testing at private labs or submit remains to queues at the FBI. Others have stored samples and suspended investigations until testing resumes.

That means family members of missing and unidentified people are waiting longer for cases to be solved.

 