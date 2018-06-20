DNR investigating a manure spill in Winneshiek County

The DNR is investigating a manure spill that occurred on June 19 north of Ridgeway in Winneshiek County.

The spill happened after a hose came apart during manure application on Kevin Moellers' cattle confinement. Moellers reported the spill to the DNR the following morning.

The DNR is estimating 5,000 to 10,000 gallons of manure reached the Walnut Creek.

Moellers dammed the creek about a mile downstream and pumped water to his lagoon until the water ran clear.

Manchester DNR staff tested water samples and confirmed low levels of ammonia, but inspectors did not see any dead fish.

"They went to a lot of effort and destroyed some cropland to prevent the manure from going further," DNR Environmental Inspector Clark Ott said.

The DNR will consider appropriate enforcement action and continue to monitor the cleanup.