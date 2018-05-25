DNR patrols rivers, advocates safety for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day marks the unofficial kickoff to summer and the boating season.

"This is when a lot of people get the boats out from the winter storage and it is the first time on the water," Conservation Officer Jeff Harrison said at the LeClaire boat ramp Friday afternoon.

He and other DNR officers will be patrolling this weekend, Friday he was in pool 14 near LeClaire.

"As we patrol the waters we're looking for anything that may be considered reckless behavior or illegal behavior," he said before dropping the boat in.

That includes drinking and boating, checking to see if each person has a life jacket for them on board and that anyone under 13 has a life jacket on.

Officer Harrison also urges people to have the right size life jacket for each person.

"If the vessel is longer than 16 feet we're also going to check for the type four throw cushion," he said. "Plus the fire extinguisher, horn, whistle or some type of signaling device."

Harrison says the number one mistake on Memorial Day Weekend is that people go too fast too quickly.

"They're not familiar with the boat and traditionally on Memorial Day Weekend we have high water," he added. "They forget about subsurface debris."

Above all, he wants all boaters to have a happy and safe summer of the water.

"You have to respect it," he said. "It happens so quick, if you're not prepared for that emergency it could become a serious incident."