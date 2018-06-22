DNR responding to train derailment, crude oil spill

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is on the scene of a crude oil spill caused by a train derailment, just south of Doon, Iowa, that occurred earlier this morning.

At this time, the DNR Environmental Services Field Office staff is assisting the federal, county and local agencies. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is the lead on this derailment investigation.

DNR staff is notifying downstream cities, towns, and other water supplies. The DNR advises humans and animals to avoid direct contact with the water and recreational activities near the spill and flood waters.