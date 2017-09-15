DNR responds to fuel spill on Credit Island

The DNR responded to a report of a fuel spill on the east side of Credit Island in Davenport Friday afternoon.

Davenport environmental inspectors traced the substance to an old storm drain north of the island on the city’s side. The spilled material is in the side channel of the Mississippi River.

City staff have placed booms to hold the material in place until cleanup can begin.

It’s unknown how long or how much material has leaked into the river.

DNR will work with city staff Monday to determine the pollutant source and continue the cleanup.

