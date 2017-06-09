DNR warns of river safety ahead of first warm weekend with low river levels

"It's going to be a hot weekend," said Conservation Officer Jeff Harrison standing next to the Mississippi River at the Marquette St. Landing. "Big plus is that the water is finally dropping, it's going to be low enough to actually get out and boat."

He's already been patrolling area waterways, along with other officers in both Illinois and Iowa.

This year, he says he's seen people with life jackets on board, just the wrong ones.

"Make sure it is the right size," Harrison said. "We're running into a lot of issues where they have adult life jackets but they have kids on board."

Even though the water is lowering, he says the current is still swift and unpredictable.

"It constantly changes, where you might have current today, fifteen minutes from now that could completely change," he added.

If you're heading out this weekend, make sure you're prepared.

Harrison suggests having a fire extinguisher, a horn or whistle, some kind of signal device, and a throw cushion if you're in a boat 16 feet or larger.

Plus, a life jacket for each passenger on a boat, even if its a kayak or canoe.

"We're running into a lot of people are paddling all day and they have no life jackets or PFD's on board," Harrison said. "If they do it's the inappropriate size."

Even if you're on shore, he says a PFD should be in your arsenal.

"You never know if someone falls in that you have to get to," he said. "For whatever reason you trip and fall, stub your toe or anything. At least you have something there."

Above all else-- respect the mighty Mississippi.

"Keep in mind that it is very unforgiving," Harrison said. "it is very beautiful and we're lucky to have it in our backyard to enjoy, but it is not something to take lightly."