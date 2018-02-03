DO NOT SHARE: Police across the country warn about child sex link spreading on Facebook

A link and video is making the rounds on social media that includes what appears to be a sexually explicit image involving a child.

Police across the country are warning Facebook users to not share or view the video.

At least one KWQC viewer sent the video to our Facebook messenger.

One of the links appears to encourage spreading of the image in an attempt to catch the person involved. That is not advised.

Viewing and/or sharing child pornography is illegal.

No local departments have posted warnings about the video, but police departments places like Maryland Heights, Mo and Memphis, TN have.



We are aware of the image/video being sent of suspected Child Pornography through the Facebook messenger. DO NOT attempt to open the video or send it to anyone. Viewing and sharing of this is illegal. We are working with a local team of law enforcement officials trained on this — Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) February 3, 2018

Steps to take:

-If you do get the message, report it to the National Missing and -Exploited Children tip line: https://report.cybertip.org/

-You can also notify Facebook, here: http://bit.ly/2DXLXbg.

-Delete the message in your inbox.