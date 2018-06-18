DOT uses pun in hopes of more people buckling up

The Iowa Department of Transportation is giving a nod to all dads who think they are punny.

Father's Day was on June 17, so this week their message Monday was a pun.

The sign reads, "I couldn't fasten my seat belt. Then it clicked."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says seat belts saved nearly 15,000 lives in 2016.

However, if everyone would have buckled up that year, almost 2,500 more lives could have been saved.

In the 2018 year, 124 people have died in car accidents. That number is nine more than it was on June 11, 2018.