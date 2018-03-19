DUI leads to car rollover in Galena

A car rollover at 8 p.m. on March 16th, 2018, resulted in charges of improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol for Danny Fitzgibbons.

Fitzgibbons was driving south on N. Menominee Rd when his vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle then struck a concrete drainage culvert, sending the vehicle airborne. Upon landing, the vehicle rolled, coming to rest on the tires. Fitzgibbons was later transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena where he was treated and released. After being released, Fitzgibbons was transported to the Jo Daviess County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.