DUI suspect arrested after confusing bank drive-thru for Taco Bell

A Florida man is facing a DUI charge after he confused a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell.

Douglas Francisco, 28, was arrested after investigators say he drove up to a Bank of America and then fell unconscious behind the wheel in a drive-through lane.

When the bank manager woke Francisco, he then requested a burrito before driving away after being told this was a bank instead of Taco Bell.

Hernando County deputies found Francisco nearby still behind the wheel of the car.

He was being held in Hernando County Jail on $1,000 bond.