Dairy Queen kicks off "Miracle Treat Day" early for UI Stead patients

Dairy Queen kicked off its thirteenth annual "Miracle Treat Day" one day early this year at the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The annual event involves Dairy Queen restaurants donating a dollar or more for every Blizzard they sell to benefit local children's hospitals. Patients and their families enjoyed free Blizzards today in the hospital's lobby. One woman, whose son is a patient, told us this was a nice break for her and others in her family.

"It's nice because I have little ones at home so having them here, even though my son can't come down, having them come down is nice," said Leah DeVos. "They have a lot on their minds and it affects them too."

Last Year, eastern Iowa Dairy Queens raised more than $90,000 for the children's hospital.