Dallas officer fatally shoots man after mistaking his apartment for her own

A Dallas man is dead after police say an officer accidentally entered his apartment.

A Dallas Police Officer shot and killed the man after entering his unit believing it was her own, police said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex about one block from the Dallas Police Department headquarters.

After entering the unit, she was confronted by a 26-year-old man.

At some point, the officer fired her weapon, hitting him police said. Officials say the officer was heading home after working a full shift when the mistake happened.

"The officer was in full uniform and just finished working a full shift," Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said. "And then she reported to responding officers that when she came home she entered into the victim's apartment believing it was her own apartment."

Officers responded to the scene and began to treat the victim. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt. She will be placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.