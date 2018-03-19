UPDATE: Storm brings hail to northern Mississippi

1:15 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm has begun dropping hail in northern Mississippi as the Southeast braces for a round of storms that threaten to bring strong tornadoes.

In Mississippi on Monday, the National Weather Service reports hail near Ripley, while radar indicates hail fell along a 50-mile path from Holly Springs to Booneville. The storm has tracked all the way across the state from west to east, decreasing in severity as it nears Alabama.

Pictures posted to social media showed as many as several inches of pea-sized hail in some places.

Twenty-nine million people face a threat of severe storms that could bring damaging hail, high wind and even tornadoes to the southeastern United States.

___

11:20 a.m.

Forecasters say there's increasing confidence that strong tornadoes could rumble across parts of the South — especially northern Alabama.

In a mid-morning update Monday, the national Storm Prediction Center said the risk appeared increasingly likely for "several tornadic supercells" to traverse northern parts of Alabama.

The region is in the bulls-eye of a larger area under threat of severe weather Monday afternoon that also included parts of Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia.

Twenty-nine million people faced a threat of severe storms Monday that could bring damaging hail, high wind and even tornadoes to the southeastern United States.

___

8:20 a.m.

Schools are closing early in the southeastern United States because of the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.

More than a dozen school systems in northern Alabama announced they're dismissing students early Monday because of a line of storms forecasters say will move through the area. Scattered early-closings extend into central Tennessee.

Other school systems say they're monitoring conditions and could release students early if conditions warrant. Birmingham city offices are closing at noon because of the threat.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms will develop ahead of an approaching storm system. They say tornadoes, damaging winds and hail as large as tennis balls are all possible.

___

7:15 a.m.

More than 29 million people face a threat of severe storms Monday that could bring hail the size of tennis balls, damaging winds and strong tornadoes to the southeastern United States, forecasters said.

Large parts of Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee and a small portion of northeast Mississippi will be under a tornado threat Monday afternoon and evening, the national Storm Prediction Center said.

School systems from central Tennessee as far south as Birmingham, Alabama, said they were dismissing early, hoping students and staff would have time to get home before the storms moved through.

The threatened storms come one day before the official start of spring, and are "by far the most impressive setup we've seen so far this year," said Kurt Weber, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Huntsville, Alabama.

"We can't rule out a strong tornado east of Interstate 65 at this point with all the ingredients coming together," Weber added. "Hopefully not, but definitely a possibility."

By mid-morning Monday, confidence in the possibility of tornadoes across northern Alabama had increased.

"It appears increasingly probable the risk for several tornadic supercells will traverse across northern portions of Alabama late this afternoon and through the early evening," the Storm Prediction Center said in an update on the situation.

An enhanced risk of severe storms covers several large cities across the South, including Nashville and Chattanooga in Tennessee; and Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa in Alabama, forecasters said.

In Alabama, any strong tornadoes, golf ball to tennis ball-sized hail and 70-mph (113-kph) winds were most likely in the northern half of Alabama, including all of metro Birmingham. Hail of that size can do serious damage to buildings and cars, Weber said.

"This is one of those days you want to put the car in the garage if you can," Weber said.

In Georgia, the highest risk of tornadoes will be in northwest Georgia, including the cities of Dalton, Rome and Cartersville.

___

Associated Press writer Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, contributed to this report.