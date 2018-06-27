Dangerous Heat By Friday

Another round of heat and humidity will arrive by Friday. This round won't be as hot in terms of temperatures, but it will feel hotter due to more humidity.

Highs will reach the mid 90s both Friday and Saturday, but it will feel as hot as 110°! The reason humidity will be higher is two fold. One the recent rains have kept moisture near the surface and crops our maturing. Crops evapotranspirate, adding more water to the air, as they mature. This is known as corn sweat and is common in the summer months. Bottom line, find some place cool to hang out both Friday and Saturday afternoons.