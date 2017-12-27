A wind chill advisory is in effect until midday. Winds chills may approach -30° this morning. Frost bite can set in,in as little as 30 minutes with wind chills this cold. Limit outdoor activity today.
More light snow is on tap tonight with another 1"-2" possible by midday Thursday.
Dangerously Cold This Morning
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Wed 3:50 AM, Dec 27, 2017
A wind chill advisory is in effect until midday. Winds chills may approach -30° this morning. Frost bite can set in,in as little as 30 minutes with wind chills this cold. Limit outdoor activity today.