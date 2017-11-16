Dangers of synthetic fentanyl in emergency rooms

The use of synthetic fentanyl is on the rise nationwide and emergency room officials in the Quad Cities are taking precautions. Between Genesis East and West, nurses said they revive at least one patient each week from a fentanyl overdose. Nurse, Kristy Helmich said the epidemic has become progressively worse over the last five years.

"I see it as a normal day now compared to five years ago," Helmich said. "We see it a lot more, it's a big problem in any area."

Synthetic fentanyl is often found laced in heroin, but is 50 times more potent. The opioid can easily be absorbed through the skin or harm an individual that breaths it in. Dr. David Dierks said it can be difficult for medical professionals to distinguish a heroin overdose from a fentantyl-heroin overdose.

"We know that they have something else on board or that they've used another substance when that narcan just doesn't work," said Dierks. "When we have a normal heroin patient that's overdosed we give them one dose of narcan and they are sitting up straight and talking to us."

Emergency room officials wear masks, gloves and full body suits when treating patients with potential fentanyl overdoses. Dierks said the number of overdoses they see comes in waves, but he fears a new dangerous drug will become available making the overdoses harder to treat.

"My fear is that there is going to be a drug that's invented that we can't reverse at all."

