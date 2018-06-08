Danville native hired as Iowa softball coach

Iowa has hired Danville, Iowa native Renee Gillispie as its next softball coach.

Gillispie coached the past 18 seasons at UCF, leading the Knights to five conference championships and seven NCAA regional appearances, including each of the last four seasons.

Before UCF, Gillispie rebuilt a Texas Tech program in the Big 12. Prior to that she helped lead Braldey to one of its best seasons in school history.

She played collegiatey at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and at West Texas A&M University.

Gillispie is a member of the Danville high school Wall of Fame.