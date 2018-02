A quick acting Illinois Deputy was caught on dash camera pushing his fellow officers out of the way of a speeding car during a traffic stop.

You can see in the video the group of deputies are in the middle of an arrest after a traffic stop over the weekend.

That's when one deputy moves to push the group out of the way of the car.

The sheriff's office says video of this close call is an important reminder to slow down and move over if you see flashing lights.