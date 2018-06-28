Dashcam footage shows man diving into car to escape getting arrested in Nebraska

Talk about making a bold and quick getaway. Authorities in Nebraska are looking for a suspected car thief who made a dive for it.

A Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy found the suspect getting out of a stolen car Sunday. Dashcam video shows the man backing up with his hands up and the deputy yelling "stop". He complies with the deputy's commands but still seems to be looking around.

Then a second car pulls up and that's when the suspect somehow manages to dive right through the passenger side window as the car speeds away.

Both suspects are still on the loose.