Daughtry and more announced for Iowa State Fair Grandstand acts

IOWA (KWQC) - Daughtry is one of two Grandstand acts that were just announced to perform at the Iowa State Fair this summer.
Daughtry will perform on Saturday, Aug. 11 and tickets will range from $25 - $35.
Peter Cetra with special guest Blood, Sweat & Tears featuring Bo Bice will play on Saturday, Aug. 18 and tickets for them will range from $27 - $37.
Daughtry and Peter Cetra join the already announced Grandstand Acts of Casting Crowns, Reba, Old Dominion, Jim Gaffigan, Thomas Rhett, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sugarland and Florida Georiga Line.
Casting Crowns: August 9
Reba: August 10
Old Dominion: August 12
Jim Gaffigan: August 14
Thomas Rhett: August 15
Earth, Wind & Fire: August 16
Sugarland: August 17
Florida Georgia Line: August 19