Daughtry and more announced for Iowa State Fair Grandstand acts

Daughtry is one of two Grandstand acts that were just announced to perform at the Iowa State Fair this summer.

Daughtry will perform on Saturday, Aug. 11 and tickets will range from $25 - $35.

Peter Cetra with special guest Blood, Sweat & Tears featuring Bo Bice will play on Saturday, Aug. 18 and tickets for them will range from $27 - $37.

Daughtry and Peter Cetra join the already announced Grandstand Acts of Casting Crowns, Reba, Old Dominion, Jim Gaffigan, Thomas Rhett, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sugarland and Florida Georiga Line.

Casting Crowns: August 9

Reba: August 10

Old Dominion: August 12

Jim Gaffigan: August 14

Thomas Rhett: August 15

Earth, Wind & Fire: August 16

Sugarland: August 17

Florida Georgia Line: August 19