Davenport 18 year old arrested, charged with attempted murder

Muscatine officers responded to the 900 Block of Colver Street just after 8:30 Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. While they were investigating that call, A Muscatine County Deputy spotted the vehicle with the suspect's description going northbound on Highway 61.

Officers stopped that vehicle and took a female driver and a male passenger into custody for questioning. 18-year-old Emmanuel Howard of Davenport was arrested and charged with attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Although this is an isolated incident, Muscatine Police are still investigating. If you have information about it, you're asked to call Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922 ext 608.

