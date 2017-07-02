Davenport Alderman suspends Iowa governor campaign

Davenport Alderman Mike Matson announced via Twitter on Saturday that he is suspending his campaign for Iowa governor. He cited a lack of funding as the reason behind the suspension.

However, I must suspend my run for GOV because my grassroots campaign cannot raise the many millions needed. — Mike Matson (@MikeMatsonIowa) July 1, 2017

The 7th Ward Alderman was campaigning for the Democratic nomination. He was elected to his current office in 2007 and his term will expire in 2018.

After announcing the suspension of the grassroots campaign, Matson tweeted, "I have been so fortunate to meet so many wonderful people. Your kindness is overwhelming. Take care. Mike."