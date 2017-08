The Parks and Recreation's Back to School Bash is Saturday, August 19 at Fejervary Learning Center.

The learning center will open at Noon and will feature family activities, a petting zoo, bounce houses, nature crafts and more!

There will also be community resources for students and families, vendors, prizes and school supplies.

School supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be handed-out per child. Children must be present.