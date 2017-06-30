Davenport CitiBus utilizes Smart Cards starting July 1

Bus riders in Davenport will have a new, easier and faster way to ride starting on July 1. CitiBus is rolling out their Smart Card.

According to Citibus officails, instead of fumbling for cash and exact change, the Smart Card can be used to pay bus fare by swiping it on the new fare boxes recently installed on our busses.

The Smart Card is a plastic card, the size of a credit card which can be loaded and then reloaded with a variety of fares types. Choose to purchase: 30 unlimited ride days, 10 rides, or load your card with a flat dollar amount.

∙ The 30-day pass on the Smart Card is just $22 and enables customers’ unlimited rides during a 30-day period. The 30 day period begins when the rider uses the card the first time.

∙ The 10-ride choice provides 10 rides for the cost of 9 rides. The 10-ride option does not expire; the balance of available rides is drawn down each time the card is used.

∙ The card can be loaded with any dollar value; such as a pre-paid credit card. The Smart Card will then provide access to the CitiBus system as long as there are enough funds on the card at the appropriate fare.

To start using the Smart Card, riders will need to purchase a one during business hours at City Hall, located at 226 W 4th St or at the Ground Transportation Center (GTC), located 304 W River Dr. Once the Smart Card is purchased it can be reloaded anytime from any computer or at the GTC.

To help riders out and encourage the use of the Smart Card, the City is waiving the $1 purchase fee during the month of July.

Seniors, disabled, students and unemployed can also purchase the 30-day Smart Card or the 10-ride Smart Card at half price provided they provide a half-fare ID at the time of purchase. Half-fare ID’s can be obtained at the Ground Transportation Center (GTC) or by calling the CitiBus information line at 563.888.2151.

Riders can still use exact change to ride CitiBus; however the Smart Card is an easier and faster way to pay and save money. Find additional information on the Smart Card system and half-fare eligibility requirements at www.citidbus.com.

