Davenport City Council approves the purchase of dozens of radar signs

Davenport City Council has approved the purchase of dozens of portable radar speed signs.

The Police Department and Public Works worked together to bring the request to city aldermen.

Davenport is hoping the signs will slow motorists down and make streets safer.

The signs will be posted near schools and parks across the city, as well as some other targeted locations. The signs will collect data, for the city to analyze, and also display speed to drivers.

The signs are being purchased for just under $66,000 from a company in Georgia.



