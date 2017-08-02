Davenport City Council hears concerns over proposed Costco

This is the first time Davenport city council held a public hearing about Costco’s rezoning request.

The wholesale store wants to build on 17.888 acres of land off of 53rd Street north of Davenport Fire Station 8. It is currently zoned for agricultural and residential use.

Davenport’s Plan and Zoning Commission recommended council approve the store’s request, but there is a condition attached.

“One of the conditions the plan commission placed on their recommendation was the potential of a development of an east west road north of the Costco parcel,” said Ted Johnson, development manager for Costco’s Midwest projects.

He says no conceptual plans have been presented for this road. And the cost, along with who will pay it, is still unknown.

An east west road goes along with what several residents have been asking for all along; a different access point to the store.

“I think it would be in Costco’s best interest,” said Jerry Ludden of a separate entrance from 53rd Street. “I think their customers would be able to get much easier off of Elmore than off 53rd.”

But for now, Elmore is out of the question. Johnson says it is not possible for him to build the store on a different piece of land off of Elmore Avenue. He says the other available spaces are not shaped correctly and do not have enough space.

He also added that they are working with AT&T to allow shared access points between their spaces, but the process has been long and difficult and a decision not yet reached.

As for an east-west road, Alderman Kyle Gripp, chairman of community development, is advising the condition be removed.

“My personal opinion is I don't particularly want the city to be paying for that road,” he said. “I think the initial idea is that it would help with traffic but I don't think that it will.”

Still, with two consideration votes to go, residents are cautioning the city to look diligently at the plans set before them.

“Once you've done it, you can't go back and change it,” a former Davenport Plan and Zoning member stated during discussions.

Aldermen voted to move forward the second consideration of Costco’s rezoning. It will be on next week’s city council agenda as a discussion item.

