Davenport City Council picks candidate to fill vacancy

It appears the Davenport City Council has come up with a replacement for a recent vacancy.

This week's agenda for the Committee of the Whole includes a resolution to appoint Gene Meeker to fill as 6th Ward Alderman until someone is elected in the fall.

If approved, Meeker would fill the remainder of the term of Jeff Justin, who recently resigned to take a job in Florida.

Meeker is a former Davenport At-Large Alderman. The C.O.W will meet July 5, 2017 to consider the resolution.