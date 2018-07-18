Davenport City Council raises questions about rezoning request that could bring a Portillo’s

Impassioned discussion from neighbors and aldermen echoed through city council chambers.

Wednesday night, July 18, Davenport City Council members held their first public hearing and discussion over a rezoning request off of 53rd Street.

WCT Properties wants to rezone around 6 acres of land between Lorton Avenue and Fairhaven Street across from the new Costco. They have teased Portillo’s interest in the project, however, no contract has been signed by the restaurant chain. The request would rezone residential and to a Planned Development District.

Currently, the area is inhabited by homeowners, some of whom would need to be bought out to make room for the development. The developers have indicated those people are willing to sell their homes. But Ald. Marion Meginnis wants more assurance.

“How close are you on those contracts,” she questioned the developers. “I understand it’s really one of those you have to know you have permission before you move forward, but it concerns me that you may not have signed contracts right now and yet we’re being asked to rezone this.”

People living in the neighborhood to the south of the proposed redevelopment have their own concerns. Some are fearful more commercial use in the area will disrupt their quiet neighborhood.

“It’s been said that this area deserves to be commercial because everything else that's been developed along east 53rd street, but these other businesses that have been developed in the last few years, they weren't neighborhoods, they were farm fields,” said Brandy Auterson-Hurst who would live behind the proposed development.

The neighborhood does not have sidewalks, and neighbors have complained about torn up roads and outdated stormwater systems. They also fear cutting down trees will lead to more noise pollution.

“A six-foot fence can't keep the noise out like those trees,” Auterson-Hurst said.

“What the folks have said today is that although they are on this major corridor that they also feel like they’re secluded, which is an interesting concept, so is there a way to build this development and still keep that secluded feeling,” Ald. Kyle Gripp asked city staff.

City council members discussed incorporating some conditions brought up by a few neighbors.

At least 11 neighbors have hired an attorney to represent their interest during this consideration. Michael Meloy sent a letter to city council asking five conditions be added to the rezoning request. Those include:

1. Vacating the area south of 53rd Street and Lorton Avenue and installing a cul-de-sac with a gate allowing only emergency vehicles to enter.

2. Repaving the blacktop on Lorton Avenue and Fairhaven Road between 53rd Street and 46th Street.

3. Installing a 3-way stop at the intersection of 51st Street and Lorton Avenue for traffic safety.

4. Installing speed bumps on Lorton Avenue between 46th Street and 53rd Street.

5. Prohibiting any commercial trucks from traversing on Lorton Avenue and Fairhaven Road.

“I am willing to entertain the five restrictions that were suggested by the neighbors,” Gripp said. “Some of them I’m more willing to entertain then others.”

“I’m not one for cutting off neighborhoods but this is an extraordinary situation,” Meginnis said.

“The proposal for the amendment by Attorney Meloy is something that certainly can be considered, if not all of them, perhaps some of them, if not any of them, some of them in part,” said Ald. Rich Clewell.

Ald. Matson asked the developer to think about the part they could play in helping make some of these requests possible.

“There have been developers in the past that have helped with some infrastructure issues that are in and around neighborhoods,” Matson said.

Other areas of interest for council members included staff opinions on the developer’s water retention plans, traffic impact in the area and the city’s ability to take care of some of the outdated infrastructure issues.

City council will vote on the plans first consideration next Wednesday, July 25. The rezoning request must be considered three times before it is adopted.