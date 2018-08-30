Davenport Civil Rights Commission holds informational meeting

Proposed changes to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission left some looking for a better understanding of its role. Thursday, they got their answers.

The Civil Rights office gave an overview of its role and offered the opportunity for questions.

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission is overseen by seven commissioners. They are appointed to two-year terms by the Mayor. City Council members approve the appointments. Commissioner’s role is to oversee the staff of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.

Currently, the office has four full-time employees and one part-time employee.

In FY2017, 142 complaints were filed. As of July 31, 2018, 35 complaints have been filed.

Complaints must meet specific criteria. It has to have occurred in Davenport and violate the city’s civil rights ordinance. If it is a housing complaint, it must have occurred within one year. If it is any other sort of discrimination complaint, it must have occurred within 300 days.

If an accusation of discrimination meets that criteria, a complaint is filed and the party the complaint is against is notified. The Civil Rights office brings schedules a mediation between the two parties and an outside mediator facilitates.

If an agreement is not reached, an investigation begins. The office’s investigator compiles evidence an interviews witnesses. Their findings are given to the Civil Rights director who reviews the case and makes a determination.

If it is determined there is probable cause to believe unlawful discrimination occurred a second attempt at mediation is made. If an agreement is still not reached, the director presents the facts of the case to the commissioners who decide if a public hearing needs to be held.

A public hearing is determined in cases that commissioners believe could have a far-reaching effect on the community. Public hearings are argued like a court case in front of an administrative law judge. The judge issues a recommendation to the Civil Rights office who can adopt, modify or reject the decision or remand the case for additional evidence. The Civil Rights Commission makes the final decision on the case and issues an order enforceable in district court that can be appealed within 30 days of being issued.

It does not cost any money to file a complaint.

On average, housing investigations take 100 days. One investigator is assigned to those cases and averages around 10 cases at a time, according to the Latrice Lacey, the director of the commission.

Other discrimination investigations take around nine months to complete. Investigators average a caseload of around 70 to 80 at a time, Lacey said.

The Civil Rights office also does education and outreach. In FY2017, the office reports they conducted 43 trainings in the community.

You can read about the proposed changes to the Civil Rights Commission here. It was introduced in August but tabled by city council until September.

