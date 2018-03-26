Davenport Community Schools propose bell changes for fall 2018; say school must close

Davenport schools need to save about $20 million over the next five years.

The district created a “Vision 2020” plan to outline those costs. More details behind one of the school's cost-savings efforts was revealed at the school board meeting Monday night, March 26.

A 25 minute shift at all school levels is up for consideration. This means a later start and end time across the district.

Here are the proposed changes:

Elementary Students: 8:00 a.m. – 2:50p.m

Intermediate Students: 9:10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

*note this includes Walcott (K-8) and Blue Grass Elementary

High School: 8:35 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Keystone Academy: 8:50 a.m. – 3:05 p.m.

All Saints Catholic School: 8:50 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

St. Paul Apostle Catholic School: 8:50 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The changes, according to the district, would cut five buses from the route and save the district around $300,000 each year.

The district says the changes to bell times will not change students wait time or time on their buses.

The board will vote on the changes during the last board meeting in April.

Another big discussion topic for “Vision 2020” is a school closing.

Two teachers from Smart Intermediate expressed concerns during the open forum part of the board meeting.

For weeks discussion have centered around moving Monroe Elementary students into Smart Intermediate. Smart would become a pre-k through sixth-grade school. Seventh and eighth-grade students would move to existing intermediate schools.

Teachers from Smart Intermediate say student feel they do not matter.

“Of all the Davenport Community district school closings all but I believe two have been below Locust Street,” said Pam Douglas. “What type of message is that sending to those kids, to those families and to that community?”

“I know we have a lot of work to do to make our district run efficiently but it is also your job as elected officials to listen to the people who voted for you and to take their concerns seriously,” said Karen Gordon. “It is your job to make our district a place where people want to be, want to stay, want to learn and grow and do big things. Smart Intermediate is full of those people. Don’t give up on them.”

Superintendent Art Tate says he sees no way around a school closing.

“When we set vision 2020 it included some horrendous things including closing a school,” Tate told the school board. “It didn't say which school, and that will be determined in the next five months as I bring to you information, evidence and if you see other opportunities then you certainly can pick that, you are the board. “I trust you to use your judgment. But you need to know, I know of no other way to save $1.2 million except to close a school or schools. If someone else comes up with it, then we can amend our Vision 2020 and give it to the school budget review committee, but right now that's the budget they have.”

Other discussions:

April 9 the school board will need to approve a new budget.

As proposed, resident in the Davenport School District could see a decrease in the school district portion of their property taxes by around 38 cents. But, that come right back a year later.

The district will ask voters to increase the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy in September. The current levy is $.97 per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation. They want to increase it to $1.34. It will need to pass a majority vote of district voters which is 50% + 1.