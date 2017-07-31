Davenport Community Schools registration and unpack your backpack

Davenport Community Schools parents have options when it comes to registering their student(s) for the 2017-2018 school year.

Several years ago the district put an online registration process in place that allows new and returning families the opportunity to register their child online. Davenport Community Schools also offer the traditional in-person registration at the school.

To access online registration, new families can begin registration by clicking HERE

Families with currently enrolled K-12 students will need to log into their Parent Portal account in order to complete Online Registration. Families can find a link to begin this process HERE

Parents/guardians who do not have a Parent Portal account or who need assistance logging in can contact the Davenport Community Schools Welcome Center at 563/336-5018

July 31st – Secretaries Back in the Office

July 31st – Elementary and Intermediate Principals and Associates Back on Duty

August 8th – Elementary Registration 12-6pm

August 8th – Intermediate Registration 12-6pm

Central High School

Dates and Times:

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 – 11:00 – 5:00pm – all grades

Thursday, August 10, 2017 – 11:00-1:00pm – (freshman only)

Thursday, August 10, 2017 – 11:00 – 5:00pm – all grades

North High School

Dates and Times:

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 – 11:00am – 5:00pm

Thursday, August 10, 2017 – 11:00am - 1:00pm (freshman only)

Thursday, August 10, 2017 – 1:00pm – 5:00pm

West High School

Dates and Times:

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 11:00am – 2:00pm – (freshman only)

Wednesday, August 9, 2017- 11:00am – 5:00pm all grades

Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 11:00am – 5:00pm all grades

Mid City High School

Dates and Times:

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 – 11:00am – 5:00pm

Thursday, August 10, 2017 – 11:00am – 5:00pm

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 – 4:00pm – 6:30pm (freshman orientation)

Keystone Academy at the Davenport Learning Center

To be determined

August 22nd - Open House at Intermediate Schools

August 23rd - Unpack Your Backpack at Elementary Schools

August 24th - First Day of School

