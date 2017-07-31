Davenport Community Schools registration and unpack your backpack

Davenport Community Schools parents have options when it comes to registering their student(s) for the 2017-2018 school year.
Several years ago the district put an online registration process in place that allows new and returning families the opportunity to register their child online. Davenport Community Schools also offer the traditional in-person registration at the school.
To access online registration, new families can begin registration by clicking HERE
Families with currently enrolled K-12 students will need to log into their Parent Portal account in order to complete Online Registration. Families can find a link to begin this process
Parents/guardians who do not have a Parent Portal account or who need assistance logging in can contact the Davenport Community Schools Welcome Center at 563/336-5018
July 31st – Secretaries Back in the Office
July 31st – Elementary and Intermediate Principals and Associates Back on Duty
August 8th – Elementary Registration 12-6pm
August 8th – Intermediate Registration 12-6pm
Central High School
Dates and Times:
Wednesday, August 9, 2017 – 11:00 – 5:00pm – all grades
Thursday, August 10, 2017 – 11:00-1:00pm – (freshman only)
Thursday, August 10, 2017 – 11:00 – 5:00pm – all grades
North High School
Dates and Times:
Wednesday, August 9, 2017 – 11:00am – 5:00pm
Thursday, August 10, 2017 – 11:00am - 1:00pm (freshman only)
Thursday, August 10, 2017 – 1:00pm – 5:00pm
West High School
Dates and Times:
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 11:00am – 2:00pm – (freshman only)
Wednesday, August 9, 2017- 11:00am – 5:00pm all grades
Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 11:00am – 5:00pm all grades
Mid City High School
Dates and Times:
Wednesday, August 9, 2017 – 11:00am – 5:00pm
Thursday, August 10, 2017 – 11:00am – 5:00pm
Wednesday, August 16, 2017 – 4:00pm – 6:30pm (freshman orientation)
Keystone Academy at the Davenport Learning Center
To be determined
August 22nd - Open House at Intermediate Schools
August 23rd - Unpack Your Backpack at Elementary Schools
August 24th - First Day of School