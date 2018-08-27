Davenport Costco to open October 19

Costco will open its new store on 53rd Street in Davenport on October 19 at 8 a.m.

The membership-only warehouse club is the third-largest retailer in the U.S. (behind Walmart and Kroger), according to the National Retail Federation.

Quad City customers who want to hit the ground running when doors open can sign up ahead of time at various outdoor Costco tents already set up around Davenport.

“We are offering new member incentives, which may vary based on your place of employment,” Costco Regional Marketing Dir. Lisa Pittman told KWQC regarding the early sign-up tents.

“We also have limited quantities of special bags, filled with Costco products, for those that take advantage of an exclusive promotion.”

Costco had intended to open its Davenport location on October 25 but announced Friday it was moving the date up to October 19.

The new store is about five minutes from its chief Quad City competitor, Sam’s Club, located on Elmore Avenue.

“Our Davenport Costco looks forward to offering another option to the residents of the Quad Cities Area,” Pittman said.