Davenport Costco to pay cashiers $54,000

Full-time cashiers with five years’ service at the coming Costco Wholesale store can expect to earn $54,000, according to a company representative.

“It breaks down from top of scale wage of $24.85,” said Costco Executive Assistant Kayleen Burnett, citing an hourly pay amount that equals $51,688 annually.

“Plus a bonus of $5,000 a year after a minimum of 1,000 hours after being at top rate.”

A salary of $54,000 is higher than Davenport’s median household income which Forbes reports as $52,798.

Salary.com cites $51,471 as the median salary for public school teachers in Davenport, while the median for city paramedics is $38,250.

Burnett says Costco will be filling “a variety of positions throughout the warehouse” including cashiers, assistants, and bakery employees.

Applications can be made on Costco’s website, but no Davenport positions are listed as of yet.

Davenport City Council in an August 23 vote cleared the way for a store to be built on 53rd Street near Elmore Avenue.

Costco officials said last May they hope to begin construction in late fall and open by summer 2018.