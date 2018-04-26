DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Davenport is considering a change in ordinance which would only allow fireworks to be sold in areas zoned a light industrial district or higher.
The area would also need to be more than one thousand feet from neighborhoods.
The ordinance passed first consideration tonight with no input from the public.
Currently, fireworks can be sold in neighborhood shopping districts.
Iowa has two seasons for fireworks sales and use, the next begins in June.
Davenport Council considers ordinance change for fireworks
