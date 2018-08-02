Davenport Education Association receives Iowa State Education Association's Beacon Award

The Davenport Education Association is the recipient of the Iowa State Education Association's Beacon Award.

The Beacon Award honors a local association that demonstrates outstanding leadership and activism in the areas of communications, community involvement, advocacy, and programs. Any local association is eligible to be nominated.

The DEA partners with the River Bend Food Bank, the Davenport Community School District, and St. Paul's Church, to run the Davenport Community Food Pantry – a much-needed resource for families in need. Thirty-five percent of Davenport families are considered food-insecure which means that many students are going to school hungry. Working together, local partners decided they could help serve students, schools, and the community by opening the Food Pantry to provide a much-needed resource for those in need. Davenport Education Association members volunteer in shifts to serve stock and source the food for the Pantry during the week and on weekends.

The DEA also operates what is called a teacher RE-STORE which is a supply store for new teachers to help them in their classrooms with much-needed supplies. The RE-STORE is stocked with donations and purchases from the community and offers items to new teachers for free or at a greatly discounted price.