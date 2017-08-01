Davenport Fire Chief did not attend disciplinary meeting

Documents released by the City of Davenport show former Fire Chief Lynn Washburn was fired in part, for missing a pre-disciplinary hearing.

Records show City Administrator Corri Spiegel sent an email to Washburn on Monday, July 24th putting her on administrative leave and rescinding any and all travel.

In the email, Spiegel offered Washburn the chance to meet at a pre-disciplinary meeting on Thursday, July 27th to consider her continued employment status.

Washburn responded 30 minutes later saying she understood the decision and supported Chief Bickford's installation as Acting Chief. She also wrote she was going to be out of town on the 27th and could not attend the meeting. Washburn wrote she understood the consequences of her decision.

Spiegel fired Washburn on the 27th and documented her reasoning in a memo placed in Washburn's personnel file. Spiegel wrote, "During my tenure, due to actions on her part including but not limited to those of today and the past several days, she demonstrated that she is unsuitable or unfit for continued employment."

Washburn declined to comment to TV-6 Investigates on the matter. Spiegel's file noted the City does not comment on personnel matters.