Davenport Fire Department responds to storage unit fire Monday morning - UPDATE

UPDATE: Crews have told TV-6 the fire is out.

UPDATE: According to Davenport Fire Chief Joe Smith the call came in around 4:30 Monday morning.

A large fire was coming from a storage unit and multiple crews responded to help assist.

The fire is contained and still, no injuries have been reported.

The road closure from Thornwood to Hillandale will be closed until further notice.

UPDATE: A Davenport police officer on scene told TV-6 the 3000 block of Hickory Grove Road will not be reopened for the morning commute. Officials are unsure how long it will be closed.

No injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL: The Davenport Fire Department has responded to a structure fire early Monday morning around 4:30 on Hickory Grove Road.

Authorities on scene on Hickory Grove Road, just past Cobham. Working to gather more info. @kwqcnews pic.twitter.com/41xPiPIMnl — Emma Hogg (@KWQCEmma) December 4, 2017

The 3000 block of Hickory Grove Road is temporarily blocked from Thornwood to Hillandale.

