Davenport Fire Dept. hosts New York firefighter on cross country bike ride

A firefighter from Buffalo, New York is spending a little time in the Quad Cities after a chance meeting on a cross country charity bike ride.

Lt. Jason Czora is riding from the Fallen Firefighters memorial in Colorado Springs, Colo. to his home in Buffalo. He's raising money for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization started in memory of Siller, a firefighter killed in the World Trade Center attack, that provides financial assistance to first responders’ families.

His time in the Quad Cities could have been brief if not for the chance meeting with a Davenport firefighter, Rod Montoya earlier this week in Letts, Iowa. Montoya and the Davenport Fire Department have invited their brother from New York in and developed a friendship over the last two days.

Czora will be continuing his journey Saturday morning, September 2. He'll be crossing the Mississippi River and leaving Iowa behind, but he's sure to be bringing some great memories of his time in Davenport.

Visit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation website here: https://tunnel2towers.org/

