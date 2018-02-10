Davenport Fire Officials install smoke alarms at Five Seasons Mobile home

After a deadly fire that took the lives of 5 people at 5 seasons Mobile home in December 2017, Davenport fire officials are taking steps to save lives, by providing free smoke alarms.

The 5 seasons mobile home fire was just one of 60 fires that happened in the area in a 2 month period, dating from November 2017 to January 2018. So by providing this service, puts a lot of residents minds at ease.

"I've seen a fire happen out here and how quickly it destroyed the home, always on my mind, hopefully, I never have to hear them," said resident Pat Hagedorn.

More than 20 people signed up to get new smoke alarms, fire officials going from home to home, checking each smoke alarm.

"It kind of scared me when that trailer went down and it's an old trailer, and I've heard trailers go up like this, and I have grandkids," said resident Thomas Hamman.

Fire officials say mobile homes catch fire very quickly, and it'll take 30 seconds for a fire to double in size, regardless of what kind of home it is. Not every mobile home has fire alarms, if they do, many are outdated, so this initiative gives first responders a peace of mind as well.

"We're only as good as the initial response we get, so we want to know right away," said Davenport Fire Lieutenant Zach Soliz. "We want you to be prepared right away in case there is a fire to evacuate and then let us know right away, so we can respond in a good period of time."

Although residents never want to hear their alarms go off, it's a step in the right direction to avoid tragedies like the loss of 5 people just months ago.

The Davenport fire department started the smoke alarm installation program back in 2012. since that time, the department has done close to 150 installations.