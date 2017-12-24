Davenport Fire and Santa Claus team up to give presents to kids

Christmas is finally here, but some won't have a chance to spent it at home. So Santa Claus and the Davenport Fire department teamed up to spread holiday joy at a local hospital and retirement homes.

The partnership has been a holiday tradition for 15 years, dozens of kids getting the presents they deserve and smiling from ear to ear for the Christmas season.

It's kids like Armando Acevedo, that make the tradition worthwhile, he and his family are spending time with his 2-week baby sister, who's had some difficulty breathing.

But the visit from Santa made their Christmas special.

"To be the first Christmas for the baby and we're not being able to be at home together, it's hard so that's fun he's able to see Santa and Mrs. Claus," said Johanna Acevedo.

A visit from the Claus's and their little helpers did the trick, going from room to room, unwrapping present after present, and seeing the smile on a child's face is what Christmas is all about.

But Davenport Fire officials say it's not just kids that appreciate the tradition. "Put some smiles on some faces and moms and dads too and try to change some things up for the atmosphere they're in," said Davenport Fire Educator, Zach Soliz. "Everybody is excited, it makes us feel good about what we're doing."

It's a tradition that's given back to dozens of families over the years, and it's a precious gift that keeps getting better every time.