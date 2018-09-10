Davenport Fire receives grant to replace equipment

The Davenport Fire Department is getting over $600,000 in a grant from Homeland Security to replace its self-contained breathing apparatus. The grant of $612,369 requires the city to provide a 10% match of $61,236.

A required critical piece of personal protection equipment, it has compressed breathable air in a bottle that allows firefighters to work in hazardous environments such as building fires or hazardous materials situations.

The department's current SCBAs (self-contained breaking apparatus) are reaching the end of their useful life span. Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said in a press release "the grant will allow up to replace and improve equipment that is important for the safety of our firefighters, to keep the public safe and compliant to current industry standards."

