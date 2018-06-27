Davenport Man pleads guilty to heroin distribution

On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, Larry Lazell Bolden, age 50, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to Distribution of a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death.

According to the plea agreement, Bolden admitted to distributing heroin to a confidential informant beginning in December 2016. Bolden also admitted to distributing heroin in January 2017 to an individual at a hotel in Davenport. That individual supplied the heroin to a friend, who died shortly after ingesting the substance. Lab results confirmed the substance contained fentanyl. Bolden admitted several days after the overdose death, he distributed heroin to another individual at the same hotel. That person died shortly after ingesting the substance.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 23, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Bolden faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of twenty years, a maximum term of imprisonment of life, and a maximum fine of $2,000,000.