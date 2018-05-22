Davenport Man sentenced to 37 months in prison for firearm offense

Detavion Marques Levi, age 21, of Davenport, has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for a drug user in possession of a firearm charge.

Levi was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. Additionally, Levi was ordered to forfeit the two firearms involved in the offense.

On May 2, 2017, Davenport Police officers conducted a traffic stop. Levi fled but was apprehended. Officers found a Rohm RG10 .22 caliber revolver containing one spent casing and an ISSC M22 handgun with a laser sight, loaded with ten rounds. Officers also recovered a bag that contained marijuana, a digital scale, 32 .22 caliber rounds, alprazolam, and ecstasy.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.