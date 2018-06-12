Davenport Man sentenced to prison for conspiracy to distribute marijuana

Shawn Michael Manning, age 45, of Davenport, was sentenced to 63 months in prison for conspiracy to manufacture marijuana and to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

On February 6, 2018, Manning pleaded guilty to the offense. The charge was the result of an investigation where Davenport Police received a tip that Manning and others were operating a marijuana

grow operation at that warehouse location. On December 29, 2016, law enforcement executed a search warrant and discovered a portion of the warehouse had been walled off. Officers discovered in excess of 500 marijuana plants, marijuana derivative products, and materials to assist in the manufacture and packaging for sale of the marijuana.