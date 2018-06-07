Davenport Man uses metal broom to strike woman holding infant

A Davenport man was arrested for Domestic abuse and child endangerment after striking a woman holding an infant with a metal broom.

Officers responded to a call for a Domestic Disturbance at 2:53 am on June 7th.

Walter Howard, 29 of Davenport, unlawfully entered the residence of an individual who had a current protective order was in place against the Howard.

Howard used a metal broom to strike the individual as she held a 1y/o infant on the living room couch twice and pulled the individual's hair as he continued to strike her multiple times in the head. The attack caused bodily injuries requiring the individual to be transported by ambulance.

As officers arrived on the scene Howard was seen running from the apartment and he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Howard has been charged with violation of a no-contact order, child endangerment, 3rd degree domestic and interference with official acts.