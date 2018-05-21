Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announces community summit to curb juvenile crime

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch stood in front of a podium at a press conference at the Davenport Police Department Friday afternoon.

Behind him stood Aldermen and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

"I am announcing an upcoming summit that will bring together all of these groups along with our community," he said.

He plans to hold a community summit that will have city leaders, police, juvenile justice leaders, county attorneys, community leaders and members of the community.

"We will tackle the topics of juvenile assessment centers, legislative and judicial decisions, schools, education, poverty, community outreach and involvement to name a few," he said from the podium.

This announcement comes after multiple juvenile crimes over the weekend in Davenport, including a shooting that killed 16-year-old Jovontia Jones.

Police arrested seven juveniles over the weekend, six 14 & 15-year-olds were arrested in one incident alone Sunday morning.

Another stolen vehicle crashed into a parked trailer, neighbors say they say teenagers run from the vehicle after they crashed.

Mayor Klipsch did not give an exact date for the summit, but says it will be held sometime in June.