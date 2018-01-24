Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch in Washington D.C. to discuss riverfront infrastructure

Davenport mayor frank Klipsch meets with President Trump to discuss infrastructure plans for the Mississippi River Cities and Town Initiative.

The meeting involved 80 mayors with different plans in mind, but mayor Klipsch and a co-chair were there to discuss infrastructure along the Mississippi River. Klipsch was the only mayor from the Quad Cities invited to meet with the president and says riverfront development is key, Klipsch's primary focus is on the locks and dams.

"How do we create resiliency and sustainability and at the same time do riverfront development and protect for instance the nutrient loading that comes off of our fields, how do we deal with all of that," Klipsch said. The important initiative is the locks and dams systems that are extremely important, resiliency, flood meditation."

The federal government has about $2 billion worth of investments for infrastructure across the country. Klipsch says federal funding is great, but statewide support would also help...he says he's spoken with a group of advisors to come to the area to discuss ways to improve the area's riverfront.

"How can we work together as five cities to look at ways of building that infrastructure and develop some very concrete plans that could be how this federal, not only that but this private investment could be utilized to make a difference in the Quad Cities," he said.

Klipsch says although riverfront infrastructure is needed, he hopes the funding doesn't take away from other funding opportunities, such as transportation services. But in the meantime, he's looking forward to the potential growth the funding could bring to Mississippi River.

"It's not just Davenport, it's Davenport and the Quad Cities, because our region is very important," Klipsch said.

Mayor Klipsch is expected to return to the QCA tomorrow.