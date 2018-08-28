Davenport Mayor, other community leaders offer insight on juvenile crime from local youth

A 15-year-old whose grandfather led the church choir. An older brother separated from half his siblings after his mother was arrested.

These are just two second-hand accounts from youth shared at Tuesday’s Youth Community Action Summit update.

In June, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch vowed to work towards a solution to combat juvenile crime in his city. The decision to host large and small scale community conversations came after months of car thefts and culminated when a teen was fatally shot in May.

According to Scott Hobart, head of Scott County Juvenile Court Services, the juvenile detention center has been at capacity for nearly two years.

“We’re seeing Theft 2nd and Theft 1st, felonies, be the first crimes youth commit when they get involved in this,” Hobart said. “Usually it’s a [Theft] 5th it’s a candy bar, it’s a theft from a store.”

The Executive Director of Churches United of the Quad Cities says youth from his church have been impacted by the juvenile crime epidemic. At the summit update, Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes described one of the first stolen car incidents in the Quad Cities. He says a then 15-year-old from his church was involved.

“Of course I had a talk with him, a long talk with him, explained some things to him, he was a very polite young man, ‘I get it, I understand it,’” Grimes explained. “But he also got hooked up with some youth detainers who are “lawyers” as well who told him, ‘man you ain't got to worry about that. All they’re gonna do is this, this, this and that’s the end of the story.’”

Grimes says the then 15-year-old, whose grandfather was president of the church’s music ministry, was released to his aunt. Two days later he was back on the streets in stolen cars.

“I go down, I have a talk with him, ask him, ‘what were you thinking,’” Grimes said. He then shrugged offering the teen’s explanation for the repeated trouble he faced.

“This young man’s father had been incarcerated was released, was on the road working, he had no job, he had no choice,” Grimes continued. “The person who was his caretaker was rather like me – old school, strict and stringent. And when you are in a course of feeling a lack of love, a lack of parental guidance a lack of all of these things that just does not cut the mustard.”

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski had a similar story to share.

He described a relationship he formed with a 15-year-old busted for joyriding a stolen vehicle. In an attempt to find out what drove him and other teens to these crimes, the veteran police officer says he visited him in juvenile detention and listened.

“His impression was they weren't wanted there,” Chief Sikorski recalled of the 15-year-old who had been placed with his 13-year old brother in the custody of an “aunt of sorts” after his mother was arrested in Rock Island.

The boys had two younger siblings who were taken by the boy’s grandparents. But they could not handle the older boys.

Sikorski says the boys began couch surfing. But they needed a way to that.

“Were they stealing cars? Absolutely,” Sikorski said. “And he told me that’s what they were doing. It was fun, it was a great time for them to do that, they were getting away with something carefree nobody is telling me not to, it was also a way to have transportation from one spot to another.”

Marlo Clark works with at-risk youth at the Davenport YMCA. He says many young people want to do the right thing, like get a job and work for their money instead of steal, but there are often barriers in their way.

He says poverty is the biggest obstacle. To get a job, you need access to a cell phone to set up a job interview, a photo ID and other identifying documents and for kids under the age of 17 parental consent to work, Clark explained.

He also says it’s about meeting kids and teens where they are.

“Don’t give them $10, give them ten minutes of your time,” Clark said.

While there are plenty of youth outreach programs, Clark says many adults are afraid of the resources.

“So I tell people, don’t hold events like this, these are great for us middle class people, go to them, ask them what they need from us,” Clark said.

An Iowa woman gave proof Tuesday that listening and reaching out to youth works.

Brittney Beard has successfully graduated from high school, undergrad and graduate school. But at several points in her youth, she was homeless and says she experienced neglect, abuse and was exposed to drug and alcohol use.

“I didn’t have any positive role models in my family,” Beard said. “So as a result of this my behavior and my attitude was defiant, I was rebellious, I was aggressive, I felt lonely a lot, I had low self-esteem, no motivation. I was sad, scared, angry. I was hopeless. I had no respect for authorities.”

But she was able to have family and individual counseling. Beard says she had teachers and coaches who listened to her, loved her and were thoughtful and kind. She was able to be mentored through Big Brother Big Sister and was eventually placed with a foster family remains in contact with today.

“I had that love, the encouragement, the positivity, the grace that was extended to me,” Beard said. “I realized that suffering through my past I gained the support I needed that ultimately was there all along.”

The next steps in Davenport are finding ways to create similar success stories.

Mayor Klipsch says their first steps are bringing together organizations which offer some sort of mentoring for youth to find a collective way to reach more of those kids and more volunteers.

Over the next two days, members of the juvenile justice system in Scott County will review research from a group out of Georgetown University. The Center for Coordinated Assistance to States conducted a survey of 125 people in Scott County ranging from service providers to youth and parents about vehicle thefts by young adults and running from group care settings.

Their findings, as well as information presented at Tuesday’s Youth Community Action Summit update, will be used to identify gaps in service in Scott County and areas doing well that could use more support.

Over two months, the Davenport Mayor’s office spoke with 500 “voices” about the issues impacting young people and their families and what youth need to thrive.

